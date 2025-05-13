Thai Airways resumes normal flights to Pakistan

People carry posters in support of the Pakistan army a day after the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, in Lahore, on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai Airways International said on Tuesday it was resuming all regular flights to Pakistan following the reopening of civil air space between Pakistan and India.

The flag carrier said all flights to Pakistani destinations were back to normal from Tuesday. THAI flies to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Regular service recommenced on Tuesday with round-trip flights TG341 and TG341 to and from Karachi, and TG345 and TG346 between Bangkok and Lahore. Flights TG349 and TG350 were to resume on Wednesday.

India said on Monday that it had reopened 32 airports shut during clashes with neighbouring Pakistan, after a ceasefire over the weekend.

The 32 airports were now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect, the Airports Authority of India said in a statement.

Pakistan's airport authority fully reopened its airspace on Saturday.