Motorsai driver arrested for old woman's murder

Listen to this article

The old woman, Noonil Kitparb, 89, is seen riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by Charoen Srichamras, 55, in a housing estate in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on May 9. She was not seen again until her body was discovered on Monday. (Screenshot)

A motorsai taxi driver has been arrested on Koh Samui for the brutal murder of an 89-year-old woman whose body was found in a sack in Muang district of mainland Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Charoen "Tia" Srichamras allegedly lured Noonil Kitparb, 89, away from a shopping mall on May 9, later strangled her and then dumped the body in a paddy field along Therdphra Kiat Road.

He also allegedly stole from her valuables worth approximately 250,000 baht - a 5-baht-weight gold necklace, a gold ring and 10,000 baht in cash.

The suspect was seen in security camera footage on a motorbike with the victim riding pillion in a housing estate in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on May 9. She was not seen again until her body was discovered on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning the suspect was taken into custody at a relative's house on Koh Samui by a joint task force from Region 8 Police and Nakhon Si Thammarat City Police, led by Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Khajornklin, deputy commissioner of Region 8, and Pol Maj Gen Lertchai Champathong, chief of Region 8 Investigation.

The suspect fled into a nearby field but was quickly captured, police said. He allegedly confessed to the crime.