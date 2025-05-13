Park ranger shot dead by pig hunter
PUBLISHED : 13 May 2025 at 13:48

NEWSPAPER SECTION: News

WRITER: Nujaree Raekrun

National park ranger Kritsiri Pinprayun, who was shot dead by a local hunter on Monday night in Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT – A national park ranger was shot dead on Monday night by a local hunter who later explained that he mistook the ranger for a wild boar. 

Kritsiri Pinprayun and two other rangers assigned to Khao Nan National Park were patrolling in village 4 in tambon Taling Chan of Tha Sala district about 10pm,

They had separated, each taking a different path and holding a torch, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation chief Autthapol Charoenchansa said on Tuesday.

A gunshot was heard and one of the rangers said he tried to contact Kritsiri by two-way radio. Kritsiri did not respond and was soon after found shot dead. 

A man later reported to authorities and admitted firing the fatal shot. He explained that he was on a hammock strung between two trees and mistook the ranger for a wild boar.

Assistance was being provided to the slain ranger's family. The investigation into his death was continuing, Mr Autthapol said. Natural Resources Minister Chalermchai Sri-on had been informed, he added.

The red hammock left hanging on the trees after the incident.

