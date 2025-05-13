Thai monk shares wisdom via Google Translate

An Instagram user named _hyshe has shared her inspiring encounter with a Thai monk online, who conveyed his wisdom in a heartfelt way using Google Translate.
Part of her caption reads: “My encounter with the monk brought so much positivity on TikTok, might as well post it here (Instagram). May we all have the happiness and peace that we prayed for.”
Here are the pieces of wisdom the monk wanted to share:
- The heaviest burden is carrying your own thoughts.
- Sometimes you mix the past with the present and your happiness disappears.
- A lot of wisdom will cause little suffering; a little wisdom will cause a lot of suffering.
(photo: _hyshe)
- You have to live with this world without suffering.
(photo: _hyshe)
- Good condition and you will be able to move on, or good things will come your way.
(photo: _hyshe)
- Take good care of your heart, and drive with your heart and you will be happy.
(photo: _hyshe)
- Reduce your suffering and your happiness will increase.
(photos: _hyshe)