Thai monk shares wisdom via Google Translate

(photo: _hyshe)

An Instagram user named _hyshe has shared her inspiring encounter with a Thai monk online, who conveyed his wisdom in a heartfelt way using Google Translate.

Part of her caption reads: “My encounter with the monk brought so much positivity on TikTok, might as well post it here (Instagram). May we all have the happiness and peace that we prayed for.”

Here are the pieces of wisdom the monk wanted to share: