Search operation officially ends at Bangkok collapse site

Listen to this article

Items used for a merit-making ceremony are placed at the construction site of the collapsed State Audit Office building on Tuesday, to mark the end of a six-week-long search and recovery operation. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasill)

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Tuesday declared an official end to a six-week mission to search for the bodies of workers who perished in the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building.

“Thank you everyone,” he said after leading searchers, officials and others present in a remembrance of those who died after the 30-storey building under construction was toppled by the impact of an earthquake in central Myanmar on March 28.

A total of 109 people were listed as working inside the building when the earthquake struck. Searchers recovered 89 bodies, with seven people still missing. Nine people were injured that day, while four workers listed as being on duty were absent from the site and returned home after learning of the tragic event.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Monday that 296 body parts and bones had been found at the site and were sent to Police General Hospital for DNA matching to see if they belonged to any of those still missing.

The last day of the operation started with K-9 units making a final sweep, sniffing the mountain of debris and other materials for any more signs of humans trapped underneath. It was followed by a merit-making ceremony with 109 monks, representing the total number of people at the site building on the quake day.

The site in Chatuchak district of the capital will be officially handed back to the SAO and other related agencies on Thursday. (Story continues below)

A K-9 police dog and handler patrol the State Audit Office building site for the last time on Tuesday morning before they return to their unit. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasill)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has warned motorists to avoid the outbound section of Kamphaeng Phet 2 road near the site from Tuesday to 6pm on Thursday as trucks are removing all heavy machinery.

The BMA-led search and rescue operation also included soldiers, police, volunteers and officials. They will soon return to their units.

“Life goes on,” the governor said, expressing his appreciation to all who took part in the monumental task. “This operation showed the unity of all Thais. We are ready to help each other.”