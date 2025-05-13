Foreign influencer blasted for loud music on Bangkok MRT

Can’t stop the music: Influencer in action on a Bangkok MRT train. (Screenshot from TikTok @shayanparstv)

A foreign influencer has come under fire after posting a video of himself dragging a loudspeaker and playing music at high volume inside a moving MRT train in Bangkok, prompting fellow passengers to shout at him in protest.

The incident occurred on May 11, as the influencer — believed to be an Iranian and known online as @shayanparsTV on TikTok — filmed himself playing music while riding the train towards the Klong Toey station.

In the video, a Thai passenger is heard yelling “Hey!” in frustration, causing the attention-seeking passenger to stop. He later uploaded the clip to TikTok, captioning it: “He screamed at me like I ruined his life.”

The video quickly went viral and triggered a heated debate on Thai social media.

While some netizens argued that Thais tend to overreact and dramatise such incidents, others criticised the influencer’s actions as disrespectful and praised the passenger for speaking up.

The same influencer, who has 731,000 followers, filmed a similar stunt on another MRT train and inside the Siam BTS station. His activities have raised further concerns about public decorum and the ethics of content creation in Thailand’s public spaces.

One thing is certain, @shayanparstv has managed to make a career out of lugging his speaker to cities around the world and sharing his favourite tunes with people whether they like it or not, as his TikTok feed shows.