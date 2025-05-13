Taiwan proposes to revive nuclear power plants

Listen to this article

The second unit at the Maanshan nuclear power plant, the last operating reactor in Taiwan, is scheduled to be decommissioned in May 17. (Photo: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas via Wikimedia Commons)

Taiwanese lawmakers have revised a nuclear power bill that effectively opens the door for a restart of the island’s atomic plants, a move that underscores a wider policy shift as its energy demand grows and geopolitical tensions worsen.

Under the amended law, nuclear plants that could previously only operate for 40 years, will be allowed to renew or extend their licences for up to 20 years at a time, according to Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu. The revision also allows operators to apply for licence renewal before or after it expires.

Energy security is a critical issue for Taiwan, which has sought to phase out its nuclear industry but has also been forced to contend with the needs of a vital chipmaking industry and an uncomfortable reliance on imported fossil fuel. Concerns have increased as Beijing exerts more pressure and the technology industry’s power demands soar.

Taiwan had three nuclear power plants with six active reactors at their peak in the 1980s, but has been phasing out nuclear power since then.

The government several years ago set a goal of creating a “nuclear-free homeland” by 2025, meaning that all nuclear power plants would be decommissioned as their operating licences expire.

The bill introduced on Tuesday arrives just days before Taiwan’s last operating reactor is set to go offline. That closure on May 17 will not be averted, but Tuesday’s vote hints at a reversal that could bring the territory into line with a global trend of renewed interest in nuclear energy, seen as an effective, low-carbon solution for the world’s needs.

Premier Cho Jung-tai told a locally produced podcast that his cabinet would not oppose bringing back decommissioned reactors if the legal amendment is approved. But he added it would take at least three years to review safety before a restart, citing an estimate by the state-owned utility Taipower.

Using nuclear power could slash Taiwan’s reliance on imported liquefied natural gas — which arrives by sea and would be vulnerable in the event of any sharp rise in tensions with Beijing, particularly a naval blockade.

It would also ease fears about energy security in the coming years as power consumption is set to grow by about 13% by end-decade, thanks to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.