Rayong students decry forced haircuts

(Bangkok Post file photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The school year has begun on a sour note for a group of girls in Rayong, who were given makeovers by scissors-wielding teachers who did not approve of their hairstyles.

The incident has left students questioning whether anything will change in Thai schools, even though a 50-year-old regulation on student hairstyles has been revoked, the activist group Bad Student said on its online pages on Tuesday.

The Supreme Administrative Court ordered the annulment of the regulation, issued by the Ministry of Education in 1975, on March 5 after a long controversy. The court said it violated individual freedom protected by the constitution and was out of touch with a changing society.

The ruling still allows individual schools to set their own rules regarding hairstyles. However, teachers can no longer violate students’ rights or impose severe punishments that cause embarrassment — such as hacking off hair in public — in the name of discipline.

About 15 girls were given bad haircuts on orientation day at a school in Klaeng district of Rayong on May 9. Teachers reportedly reasoned that hair extending halfway down a girl’s back was against the rules of some schools before the regulation was struck down.

Some of the boys were also told to go fix their hair by themselves, according to a post on the page.

“It was not easy to fix the hairstyle since it was cut off in such a haphazard way,” the activist group quoted one girl as telling them.

“Students’ comments complaining about the action on the school’s Facebook page were also deleted by its administration,” the complainant added.

The incident has left students questioning whether they really have rights to express themselves, said Bad Student.

The action could violate the Child Protection Act, and despite the cancellation of the hair regulation, the controversy has shifted from the policy level to practical level, where conservative school culture continues to infringe on students’ rights, the group continued.

“The fight for freedom in school is not yet over,” the group wrote.

The posts by the Bad Student group attracted many comments from netizens taking sides with the students.