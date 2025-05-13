17 arrests sought in Bangkok building collapse

Listen to this article

Searchers gather at the site of the State Audit Office (SAO) building on Tuesday where a merit-making ceremony was held for those who lost their lives in the collapse of the 2.1-billion baht building in Chatuchak district of Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasill)

Police in Bangkok are preparing to seek arrest warrants for 17 people — including engineers, project supervisors and executives of the construction contractor — implicated in the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building after the March 28 earthquake.

The move follows a comprehensive investigation by the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), which gathered physical, documentary and testimonial evidence related to the design and construction of the 30-storey high-rise.

The evidence includes expert analyses from the Council of Engineers, the Engineering Institute of Thailand and Chulalongkorn University, as well as material tests on over 300 steel and concrete samples and forensic signature examinations.

According to police sources, the suspects fall into three categories: personnel from the Italian-Thai Development and China Railway No.10 Engineering Group Co joint venture, which oversaw construction; construction supervisors; and engineers who signed off on the project.

They face charges under Sections 227 and 238 of the Criminal Code for failing to comply with engineering standards, leading to the deaths of others.

Meanwhile, Auditor-General Montien Charoenphol said on Tuesday that he was not concerned about ongoing legal proceedings, including allegations of bid-rigging and nominee involvement.

Mr Montien said he assumed his post last year but construction began many years earlier. However, he vowed to cooperate fully with all investigative agencies.

“This is a matter of law,” he said. “If anyone has committed any wrongdoing, they must face the consequences. Also, no one can escape the law of karma.”

He also disputed claims that the victims’ families have yet to receive a sincere apology from the SAO. Its executives were conspicuous by their absence from the collapse site for many days after the tragedy.

“I believe you should ask the families directly and not listen to others,” he said. “SAO officials have met with the families — whether of the injured or the deceased.

“We sent officers to every family in every province. So, everyone has received an apology. … Don’t listen to rumours — listen to the facts.”

The SAO headquarters, under construction in Chatuchak district of Bangkok, was the only high-rise structure to collapse on March 28 when the earthquake centred in Myanmar shook the Thai capital.

A total of 109 people were listed as working inside the building when the earthquake struck. Searchers have recovered 89 bodies, with seven people still missing. Nine people were injured that day, while four workers listed as being on duty were absent from the site and returned home after learning of the tragic event.