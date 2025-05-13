Campaign to reduce Thai fruit glut

Public and private sectors encouraged to support farmers by stepping up purchases

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra meets with fruit traders at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Government House)

The ministries of Agriculture and Commerce have been tasked with expediting the distribution of an oversupply of seasonal Thai fruit.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday announced a comprehensive support plan to assist Thai fruit farmers facing a seasonal production glut.

She said the Ministry of Commerce would coordinate with other government agencies and private sector partners to swiftly distribute surplus fruit in the domestic market and systematically enhance export efforts.

“The government is fully aware of the oversupply challenges, particularly with mangoes, mangosteens, rambutans and durians,” she said.

The initiative involves direct procurement from farmers through four key channels:

purchase with intent to distribute domestically;

corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives;

purchase for consumption within organisations, and

procurement by government agencies such as the Department of Corrections.

So far, 27 companies have pledged to purchase 103,760 tonnes of fruit. Major contributors include the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Fresh Fruit Traders and Exporters Association, as well as leading corporations such as Saha Pathanapibul and Thai Beverage, which have committed to buy 55,500 tonnes collectively.

Retail chains are expected to purchase approximately 34,450 tonnes, while petrol stations, Thailand Post, Tao Bin vending machines, government agencies and affiliated foundations will absorb around 13,810 tonnes.

The government is also launching social media campaigns and new marketing channels, such as e-commerce featuring popular influencers and promotional events such as fruit-based recipe contests.

These combined initiatives aim to help offload over 346,500 tonnes of surplus fruit, with the overall target set at 730,000 tonnes.

Combined production of longan, mango, durian and mangosteen from the northern, eastern and southern regions will reach 3.4 million tonnes this year, up 22% from 2.78 million tonnes in 2024, according to Peeraphan Korthong, director-general of the Department of Agricultural Extension.

$8.8-billion export target

On the export front, the government plans to ship 4.13 million tonnes of fruit, generating an estimated $8.8 billion (308 billion baht) in revenue.

To ensure export quality and build buyer confidence, efforts are underway to accelerate Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) certifications. The government has also established the “Set Zero” centre for quality assurance and a dedicated war room to oversee export management.

A special negotiation team has been dispatched to key markets, notably China, said Ms Paetongtarn, who added that China’s customs administration recently announced eased inspection measures for Thai durians, effective from May 10.