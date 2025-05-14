Liquor law may be eased further

The government plans to expand the venues at which alcoholic beverages can be sold on a daily basis after a new law was enacted last week, allowing five categories of venues to sell liquor.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said yesterday the new law published in the Royal Gazette on Friday -- which took effect on Saturday -- maintains the general ban on alcohol sales on the Buddhist festivals of Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha, as well as at the beginning and end of Buddhist Lent.

However, five types of locations are now exempt from this, namely international airport terminals serving outbound passengers, licensed entertainment venues such as restaurants and pubs, tourist venues in designated tourism zones, legally registered hotels, and venues hosting large national or international events.

In the future, groceries in tourist zones will likely be included, he said.

Although the official assessment of the easing of restrictions on alcohol sales has yet to be released, the minister expressed his support. He said strict regulation is preferable to an outright ban that would likely be ignored.

"Those who wish to drink will do so regardless of the law," he said. "It is more practical to legalise sales while enforcing strict controls on vendors and imposing clear age limits for buyers."

Prime Minister's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil, who directs the National Office of Buddhism, said more establishments may be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages on major Buddhist holidays.

He said there had been no negative impact from the introduction of the new rule on May 11, or Visakha Bucha Day, adding it had been long planned as part of tourism promotion efforts.