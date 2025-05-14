State Railway of Thailand changes station design

(Photo: Facebook Ayutthaya Tourism and Sports)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has revised the design of the Ayutthaya high-speed rail station following recommendations from international heritage experts, who emphasised the need to strike a balance between development and preserving the World Heritage site.

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala revealed that the SRT has received a formal written report from representatives of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), which serve as advisory bodies to the World Heritage Committee.

Their visit to Ayutthaya from Jan 19–22 involved site inspections and reviews of the Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) related to the high-speed rail project.

The experts concluded that rerouting the high-speed rail line to pass by Ayutthaya is not feasible and that the design and height of the station and elevated tracks should be modified to ensure the structures are not visible from within the heritage zone.

They also suggested cooperation between the Department of Rail Transport, the Fine Arts Department, tourism authorities and other agencies to address indirect and cumulative long-term impacts.

In addition, they recommended design adjustments to make the station more in harmony with the surrounding landscape, suggesting a lower building height, appropriate scale and suitable architectural elements like walls and ceilings.

They also proposed landscaping efforts, including planting trees in designated public park areas and replacing trees removed during construction to restore visual harmony.

Mr Veeris confirmed the SRT has already revised the station design in accordance with these suggestions.