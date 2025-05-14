Landslides warning for 22 provinces

Listen to this article

Volunteers help retrieve a motorcycle washed away by forest runoff in Wang Nam Khiao, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

People in 22 provinces are warned to be ready for forest runoff and possible landslides on Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy rain forecast over much of the country, the Department of Mineral Resources said.

A wind from the southwest covers upper Thailand, bringing heavy rain with falls over 100mm recorded in 24 hours. The saturated soil could hold only so much water, and continued rain could lead to landslides, the department reported.

Provinces named in the report were Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Nan, Phitsanulok, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani.

Volunteer networks near risk areas such as hillsides and waterways were on alert and asked to closely monitor the situation in each area.