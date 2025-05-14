Strict Covid-19 prevention measures for preschool centres

Preschoolers are checked before entering class. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Social Development Office has announced measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in preschool development centres across Bangkok.

SDO director Kanjana Phupipatthanaphon emphasised the importance of adhering to DMHT measures - distancing (1-2 metres between individuals), mask wearing, hand washing and temperature checks - to ensure the safety of children, volunteers and parents as the new school term begins.

District offices responsible for overseeing preschool centres were instructed to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention and control measures, she said. This included screening children, teachers and other staff every morning before they enter the premises, wearing masks, checking body temperatures and using alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

If a child showed symptoms of respiratory illness, such as headache, fever, cough, runny nose, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, parents were advised to take them home for treatment and isolate them from healthy children.

The child should be tested with an antigen test kit (ATK), and parents should be advised to seek medical attention and keep the child at home until fully recovered.

The SDO also mandated regular cleaning of facilities, equipment, toys and common areas. Handwashing stations with soap and clean water or alcohol-based hand sanitisers must be available in every classroom.

Frequent cleaning of classrooms, surfaces and shared spaces, such as stair railings, dining tables, sports equipment, door handles, windows and computers, is required. Bathrooms must be disinfected at least twice a day, and classrooms should be well-ventilated. If ventilation is limited, students and staff must follow other infection prevention measures, such as handwashing and mask-wearing.

If a child is found to be ill or infected with Covid-19, they should receive treatment at a healthcare facility. In the event of a cluster of five or more cases, the school health nurse or local public health service centre should be contacted to investigate and control the outbreak, the SDO director said.