Park ranger on drunken bender shoots 2 colleagues

Medics attend to one of the three wounded park rangers on Wednesday morning, (Photos: Facebook Chiangmai Report)

A drunk park ranger trying to enter a forest shot and wounded two of his colleagues before he himself was shot in Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, Chiang Mai, on Wednesday morning.

Pol Col Seksan Khankhamnanta, Chiang Dao police chief, received a report of the shooting at the Phatang Forest Protection Unit about 9am on Wednesday. Police were rushed to the scene to investigate.

At the checkpoint, they found three wounded men. Pichet Ruenmoon, 39, the unit chief, who was shot in the left leg; Chawalit Nokham, 40, a park ranger, who was shot in the left foot; and Sathaporn Kongmuang, 36, a park ranger, who was shot in the left side, with the bullet passing through. All three were taken to Chiang Dao Hospital.

Investigators learned that Mr Sathaporn was the instigator. He was intoxicated and incoherent when he approached the checkpoint with a gun, intending to enter the forest.

His colleagues, seeing his drunken state, tried to stop him, but he ignored them and fired multiple shots, wounding two. Other rangers then shot back in self defence, wounding Mr Sathaporn.

Further inquiries revealed that Mr Sathaporn had just returned from a two-night forest patrol in Doi Luang Chiang Dao and had been drinking heavily at his residence before heading to the checkpoint.

He was formally detained for further investigation and legal proceedings.