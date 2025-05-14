Telecom gear thieves cause signal disruptions

Equipment stolen from True Corp installations in Phitsanulok disassembled for resale, police say

Base band transmission boxes were among the items seized at the house in Pathum Thani where the three suspects were arrested. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Police have arrested three men who stole signal transmission equipment belonging to True Corporation in Phitsanulok and nearby provinces, which was to be disassembled for sale, causing signal disruptions and an estimated 20 million baht in losses.

The suspects were arrested at a house in Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani province after officers tracked a pickup truck that had appeared on surveillance video in Phitsanulok, Pol Lt Col Kittisak Durongwibun, commander of Provincial Police Region 6, said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Lao nationals Voun Baythavong, 26, and Sonchay Sengmala, 25, and Thai national Thanapong Pimthuad, 32. Police said they were sub-contract employees of True Corp.

Police impounded 36 base band transmission boxes and 100 kilogrammes of copper cable found on the premises.

One hundred kilogrammes of copper cable was seized along with other equipment stolen in Phitsanulok, Sukhothai and nearby provinces. (Chinnawat Singha)

Investigators said the Lao suspects admitted to stealing equipment installed by the telecommunications company in Phrom Phiram district of Phitsanulok and in nearby Sukhothai province.

The stolen equipment was then sold to Mr Thanapong, who would break it down into parts for resale, taking out any gold and melting it for sale. Other parts were also sold to brokers, including in other countries.

The thefts caused signal disruptions in the provinces and nearby areas, resulting in about 20 million baht in damages, Pol Lt Col Kittisak said.

An investigation is continuing into others believed to be involved in the operation, he added.