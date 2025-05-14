Tonnes of smuggled avocados seized, wholesaler arrested

Listen to this article

Consumer Protection Police raid the fruit warehouse in Pathum Thani where the Vietnamese businessman was arrested on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

PATHUM THANI - A Vietnamese businesman has been arrested for smuggling about 16 tonnes of fresh avocados into Thailand, raising concerns about threats to local agriculture.

The suspect, identified only as Mr Van, was arrested by Consumer Protection Police (CPP ) on Wednesday at a warehouse in Soi Thep Kunchon 6, which is near a large wholesale market for farm products in Khlong Luang district.

The CPP cooperated with a special task force of the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Customs Department in the operation. The arrest and seizure of the fruit followed information gained when police impounded about 40 tonnes of smuggled avocados last week.

After inspecting the warehouse, the officers detained Mr Van, who admitted owning the fruit.

They seized 16,175 kilogrammes of fresh avocados, value around 1,294,000 baht, along with 750kg of fresh passion fruit worth an estimated 45,000 baht.

The total value of the confiscated produce was given as 1,339,000 baht.

The fruit had bypassed both customs procedures and plant quarantine checks, posing a serious risk of introducing pests or diseases that could damage Thai crops, according to the CPP report.

Mr Van is believed to be a key supplier to fruit markets in Pathum Thani. He was taken to investigators for legal proceedings, according to police.