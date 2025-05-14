Monitor lizard seen feeding on child’s body in Samut Prakan

The monitor lizard seen feeding on an abandoned baby's body (Photo: NAKON45 อัญวุฒิ โพธิ์อำไพ)

SAMUT PRAKAN - A monitor lizard was found feeding on the remains of a newborn child behind a workers’ housing area in Bang Phli district.

The discovery was reported to Bang Kaeo police station about 1pm on Tuesday. The grisly find was in Soi King Kaew 28, tambon Racha Thewa.

Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were dispatched to the scene. They reported finding the infant’s upper body and head in a grassy area. The lower part of the body was missing. (continues below)

The monitor lizard. (Photo: NAKON45 อัญวุฒิ โพธิ์อำไพ)

The site is behind a row of rented homes occupied primarily by migrant workers.

Authorities speculated that the baby was abandoned shortly after birth, the mother unable to care for it, and found by the hungry monitor lizard.

Local residents reported seeing the animal dragging something. Closer inspection confirmed it to be an infant's body.

They chased the reptile away and reported the discovery. However, it continued to linger near the site. Rescuers approached the area cautiously. (continues below)

Rescuers at the scene (Photo: NAKON45 อัญวุฒิ โพธิ์อำไพ)

The remains were transferred to Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for forensic examination to determine the cause of death. The child was small, with no sign of decomposition.

Officials are trying to trace the mother. She will be face legal action if it is confirmed the child was alive when it was abandoned, police said