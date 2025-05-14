Tariffs put fate of handout scheme in question

Finance minister says government has limited funds and they might be better spent elsewhere

The fate of the third phase of the government’s flagship digital wallet scheme is hanging in the balance in light of the impact of US tariffs on the Thai economy.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira confirmed on Wednesday that the 10,000-baht handout programme is under review as the government must reconsider its priorities in light of trade turmoil that is affecting the economy worldwide.

Thailand recently submitted its proposals to Washington, as it seeks to avoid having a steep 36% tariff rate applied to imports of Thai goods, on top of the 10% rate already in place. Dates for negotiations with the US have not yet been set.

Mr Pichai said the committee on economic stimulus measures is gathering information for a reassessment of its policies, including the third phase of the populist scheme.

The first two phases of the cash handout delivered only marginal economic gains, and not the “economic tsunami” that former PM Srettha Thavisin promised when he was campaigning for Pheu Thai in 2023.

The government has 157 billion baht left to fund this final phase, and it needs an additional 27 billion baht to finance it. Under the policy, 2.7 million Thais aged 16 to 20 would be given 10,000 baht each in digital currency to ease their burden and help stimulate the economy.

Initially expected to be approved by cabinet last week, the scheme has since been deferred.

Mr Pichai said the government is open to adjusting spending within the 2025 budget if necessary, without having to wait for the expenditure plan for the 2026 fiscal year starting on Oct 1.

He expressed confidence that lawmakers would make the necessary changes when the budget bill comes up for its first reading in the House from May 28-30.

“Ultimately, we need a robust medium- and long-term economic plan. We need to review if we will obtain more loans or make debt repayments,” Mr Pichai said.

The minister said he would meet on Thursday with officials of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Bank) to discuss support measures for exporters affected by the US tariffs.

Economy like ‘long Covid’

Meanwhile, People’s Party leader Natthapong Ruangpanyawut said on Wednesday that unless the economy in the Northeast, the country’s biggest region, is given a major push, the third phase of the scheme will have little or no impact.

Speaking at a party forum in Khon Kaen, he said the global economy has changed and cash handouts may not be the best solution.

“Even if the government proceeds with the handout, which will raise domestic spending, (domestic) production would remain low because the money is being spent on cheap imports,” Mr Natthapong said.

He likened the Thai economy to people suffering from long Covid, adding the situation could deteriorate further due to the intense global trade war.

While some sectors of the economy in the Northeast saw positive signs, the region’s industrial sector has yet to recover, he said. The issue of uneven development in the region also needs to be addressed.

Mr Natthapong called for strategic intervention to promote a “rising star” economy such as so-called “mutelu” tourism that is associated with mysticism and lucky charms.

More efforts must also be made to develop and strengthen IT and communications, both of which are lagging, he added.