PM's TikTok stunt endorses local fare

In a lighthearted move, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted a TikTok video of herself playing the role of a fruit vendor for a day, encouraging Thais to consume locally grown fruit.

In the video, the premier highlighted the international reputation of Thai mangoes, reaffirming their quality and affordability. She also urged the public to buy local products, noting Thai fruits are more expensive when purchased abroad. "Hello, hello everyone! It's fruit season!" read a caption on the TikTok post.

"This year's favourable weather has led to a 15% increase in fruit production compared to last year," she said in the text posted along with the clip. "It's a great opportunity for us to come together and promote Thai fruits to reach more consumers," she said.

The government is launching the Thai Fruits Festival, a nationwide campaign which includes cooking competitions featuring Thai fruits, expanding online sales channels, incorporating fruit donations in community and social projects, and providing support for high-quality fruit processing, she said.

It is also accelerating free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations to boost fruit exports and will showcase Thai produce at international trade fairs.

Thai fruits are high in quality, rich in flavour, and full of export potential, she said, adding that with strong public support this sector can continue to grow. "Let's support Thai fruits this season. It's a simple, meaningful way to stand behind our farmers and strengthen local agriculture," Ms Paetongtarn said.