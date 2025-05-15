Bangkok cable thieves shocked in the act

Power outage results after two men badly injured while attempting theft in Bang Bon

Photo: (Screenshot)

Two thieves were electrocuted while attempting to steal electrical cables in Bangkok, resulting in severe injuries and their subsequent arrest. The incident caused power outages and damage estimated at millions of baht, police said.

Police on Thursday morning apprehended three suspects with a motorcycle, 35 severed electrical cables, wire cutters and 1.1 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, said Pol Maj Gen Komsit Rangsai, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 9.

The suspects were identified as Chaiyachana Boonmang, 38; Kittisak Srilawong, 27; and Jakkrit Hemsanthia, 23.

During the investigation, the suspects confessed to having stolen cables in the Bang Khun Thian and Bang Bon areas during the night. Two accomplices — Kritsada Sombun, 31, and Apisit Srilasak, 27 — are still at large.

Police said the gang had earlier stolen 12 metres of high-voltage cables from a seafood buffet restaurant and were attempting another theft opposite a convenience store in Bang Bon.

However, Kritsada and Kittisak were shocked, causing severe hand injuries and rendering three cables unusable, with damages estimated at 1.5 million baht.

The suspects face charges of theft of public utility property. Chaiyachana faces additional charges for methamphetamine possession, while Kittisak and Jakkrit face additional charges of drug use. They have been handed over to Thakham police for further legal proceedings.