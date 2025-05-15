Disturbed man fires shots in Bangkok Noi

Police are deployed on a small soi off Itsaraphap Road in Bangkok Noi district, where they are attempting to apprehend a disturbed man with a gun, on Thursday morning. (Police photo)

Police rushed to Soi Wat Lakhon Tham in Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok, where a disturbed man fired gunshots skywards and reportedly had a hostage on Thursday morning.

A special weapons and tactics (Swat) team was deployed on the small soi off Itsaraphap Road near Thonburi Hospital at 9.30am, following a report that a man had fired six gunshots into the air.

While senior officers of the Metropolitan Police Bureau tried to calm the man down, he fired three shots at police. Negotiations were continuing.