Park ranger fired after drunken shooting rampage

Listen to this article

Police investigate the scene of the shootings on Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Phatang-Nalao Forest Protection Unit in Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary in Chiang Mai. (Photo: Chiangmai Report Facebook)

A park ranger in Chiang Mai has been fired after a drunken rampage in which he shot his supervisor and a colleague, prompting an investigation into the incident.

The shooting occurred at the Phatang-Nalao Forest Protection Unit in Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, leaving two injured as well as the gunman.

Sathaporn Kongmuang, 36, a ranger with the forest protection unit, used an 11mm firearm to shoot Pichet Ruenmoon, 39, the unit’s supervisor, and Chawalit Nokham, 40, on Wednesday morning at the unit’s entry pavilion.

Chiang Dao police surrounded the area and engaged in a shootout with Sathaporn, who refused to surrender, resulting in him being shot in the left side.

Mr Pichet, recovering at Chiang Dao Hospital, said on Thursday morning that he had no prior personal conflicts with Sathaporn and denied any forest-related disputes. He said he was entering patrol data into the system with three other officers when Sathaporn, in a drunken state, suddenly opened fire.

Poranarin Kumthong, head of the Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, confirmed that Sathaporn has been dismissed from his position and an investigation committee has been established.

The committee will gather information from all staff members, focusing on work-related and personal issues. Police are handling the legal proceedings, and the injured parties are now in stable condition.