Parents alerted to danger of ‘cartoon’ drugs

Doraemon-shaped pills seized during the arrest of a drug suspect in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: TrafficproFM91)

Parents have been advised to pay close attention to the spread of drugs in cartoon-shaped pill form that could easily lure children to try. Their effects could be fatal, according to the Food and Drug Administration of Thailand (FDA).

A shipment of “Molly” pills seized in Nong Khai in March was found to contain a mix of methamphetamine and ecstasy, said Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool, deputy secretary-general of the FDA.

This could strongly affect the central nervous system which causes causing hallucinations, irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure and stroke, leading to death, he said.

Illicit “Molly” pills are disguised as sweets. (Photo: Office of the Narcotics Control Board)

Ecstasy pills in the shape of the popular Labubu characters are also widely prevalent, especially during the Songkran festival last month.

On Wednesday, police arrested a man in Bangkok and seized 1,840 speed pills and 525 ecstasy pills in Doraemon shapes.

The suspect identified as Witsanu, 30, told police the cartoon drugs were popular and sold for 300 baht per pill, said Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Children could easily be tricked and lured to buy dangerous drugs in trendy cartoon shapes, Dr Withid said.

“Not trying is the best protection,” he added.