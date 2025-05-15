PM says third phase of handout not scrapped

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and a Thai delegation arrive at Wing 6 at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok on Thursday morning for a flight to Vietnam for a two-day official visit. (Photo: Thai Khu Fah)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has given an assurance that the third phase of the government’s 10,000-baht handout programme will not be scrapped.

She was responding on Thursday to reports that the government would review the third phase of its digital wallet scheme in light of the impact of US tariffs on the Thai economy.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Wednesday that all economic stimulus policies, including the 10,000-baht handout, are under review as the government must reconsider its priorities in light of trade turmoil that was effecting the economy worldwide.

Mr Pichai, also deputy prime minister, was responding to reporters’ questions ahead of a meeting of the economic stimulus policy committee at Government House.

The third phase of the handout is expected to cost 27 billion baht. Some critics have suggested the funds would be better spent in other areas, as the first two phases of the cash handout had only marginal economic impact.

Ms Paetongtarn said the government needed to listen to more opinions given the changing economic situation and US tariff policies which were new factors.

“More opinions have to be listened to. If we have a final conclusion, we will immediately let you know,” she said prior to departing for a two-day official visit to Vietnam.

The government was trying to find the most effective way to stimulate the economy, she said, adding that the third phase of the digital wallet was still on the cards.

“It has not been cancelled, We are waiting to hear all opinions and trying to push forward in every aspect,” she said.

The government had many economic stimulus policies that required cooperation from all sides as the world economy was now being affected.

“We need to use both money and policies to stimulate the economy, and not just one age group,” said Ms Paetongtarn. “Under the original plan, we divided (the handout) into age groups. But now, we must look at everything.”

In March, the cabinet approved the third phase of the digital wallet programme, which will distribute 10,000 baht to 2.7 million people aged 16 to 20 as part of its economic stimulus package.

The first two phases covered welfare cardholders, people with disabilities and people aged 60 and older.