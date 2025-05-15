DSI: Minister’s absence won’t derail Senate probe

Vote-rigging investigation will continue even though court has ordered justice minister to stop supervising agency

Listen to this article

Department of Special Investigation (DSI) spokesman Woranan Srilam speaks to reporters on Thursday after attending a meeting with investigators handling cases involving the collapse of the State Audit Office building. (Photo: DSI)

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) says it will move ahead with its investigation into alleged vote-rigging in last year’s Senate election even though a court has suspended Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong from overseeing the agency.

DSI spokesman Woranan Srilam said on Thursday that the decision by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday had not affected the agency’s work.

The court ordered Pol Col Tawee to step away from overseeing the DSI and to stand down as deputy chairman of the special cases committee, which gave the original go-ahead to the probe of election irregularities.

Special case investigators are duty-bound to carry out the investigation and their task is not related to the justice minister, said Mr Woranan. Evidence-gathering related to alleged collusion in the 2024 election was still in the investigation stage. Everything has to proceed as usual, he added.

The suspension of Pol Col Tawee followed a petition submitted in March by a group of 92 senators, asking the court to to rule on whether Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Pol Col Tawee should lose their jobs for interfering in the Senate election process.

The senators maintain that the DSI has no business intruding on the turf of the Election Commission (EC), which is carrying out its own investigation.

The EC has said that the case is so complex, with so many players, that it welcomed help from the DSI.

The court ruled unanimously that there was no reasonable suspicion to justify suspending Mr Phumtham, who oversees national security issues as a deputy prime minister.

However, it found there were reasonable grounds to suspend Pol Col Tawee, who had authority over civil servants at the Ministry of Justice, including the DSI, from duties related to his supervision of the DSI and the special cases committee.

Pol Maj Woranan emphasised that administrative matters related to supervision and legal matters must be separated.

The DSI was not worried that it would face legal action for continuing to carry out the investigation, said the spokesman.

The Election Commission and the DSI last week served summonses on six of 53 senators being investigated for vote-rigging.

The DSI said this week that it has identified as many as 1,200 people who might have been involved in one way or another with the manipulation of the vote.

The allegations are directed against “blue bloc” senators, a reference to a large group linked to the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest party in the government coalition.

The final Senate vote on June 26 produced highly unusual results, notably a disproportionate number of winners from provinces where Bhumjaithai is strong electorally.