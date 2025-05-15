Illegal migrants arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Thai employer and owner of residence where workers stayed also detained

Authorities detain migrants found working illegally in Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday. (Photo: Nucharee Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT – Authorities on Thursday raided a construction site in Tha Sala district of this southern province and arrested four unregistered Myanmar nationals, along with their Thai employer and a residence owner.

The workers, aged between 21 and 35, were arrested in Moo 1 in tambon Klai, said Prasong Chanprayun, chief of Tha Sala district. They were charged with living and working in the kingdom without permits.

Also arrested was their Thai employer, identified only as Sa-nga, 50. Nuchanart, 40, was the owner of a residence where the migrants lived.

They were charged with hiring undocumented migrants and not reporting foreign residents to authorities within 24 hours.

All suspects were taken to the Tha Sala district office and handed over to the police for further legal action.

The migrant workers will be deported, police said.