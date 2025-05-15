After the quake: What we must know when the world shifts

Key takeaways from the Bangkok Post Knowledge Forum 2025

PUBLISHED : 15 May 2025 at 19:23

At the Bangkok Post Knowledge Forum 2025, held on Thursday at Chulalongkorn University under the theme “After the Quake: From Lessons to Prevention — What We Must Know When the World Shifts”, experts gathered to explore how Bangkok can better understand and prepare for the seismic risks it faces.

The forum featured insights from leading voices in engineering, urban development and communication:

Pennung Warnitchai , Chair of the Structural Engineering Program at the AIT

Amorn Pimanmas , President of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA)

Alongkorn Parivudhiphongs , Deputy Dean of Research and International Affairs at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Communication Arts

Poomipak Julmanichoti, Chief Strategy Officer at Sansiri Plc.

Together, they offered a multi-dimensional perspective on the capital's seismic vulnerabilities— and what must be done before the next quake strikes.

Bangkok felt the quake — but why?

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit central Myanmar on March 28 occurred far from Thailand, but its impact was still felt in Bangkok.

Long-period ground motion, which travels great distances, reached the capital and caused tall buildings to sway.

These long-period waves resonate with high-rise structures, especially those built on soft soil, intensifying the shaking.

Soft soil = stronger shaking

Bangkok is built on a soft-soil basin.

This soil amplifies seismic waves by up to four times, making tremors feel stronger than in nearby provinces with harder ground.

The phenomenon mainly affects tall buildings due to their natural swaying frequency aligning with long-period waves.

How buildings respond

Tall buildings in Bangkok are designed to move — but not break — during tremors.

Modern engineering includes:

Carbon fiber - prevent cracking and keep steel reinforcements from bending



Seismic sensors - provide vital real-time data on a building stability during an earthquake



Dampers and energy absorption systems, such as fluid viscous dampers

Controlled swaying is a safety feature, not a flaw.

Bangkok's building codes and seismic zones

Seismic design codes were introduced in 2007 and updated in 2021.

Bangkok is divided into 10 zones based on earthquake vulnerability.

New high-rises must follow strict standards to resist seismic forces.

Older buildings are being reviewed, though not all are required to retrofit.

Inspection results: mostly safe, with exceptions

After the quake, officials inspected nearly 500 buildings.

Most structures were safe, with only a few showing moderate damage.

A new, under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district collapsed entirely — raising concerns about design and construction oversight.

The risk is real — but manageable

Bangkok is not located near active faults, but it is vulnerable to tremors from quakes elsewhere.

Risks are higher in:

Areas near faults, such as northern Thailand



Provinces with soft soil, such as Bangkok



Certain moderate-risk zones identified by authorities

What developers and residents should know

Building height alone does not determine safety — engineering quality is key.

Well-built high-rises remain safe, even during distant quakes.

Low-rise buildings are less affected by long-period waves but should still follow proper structural standards.

Recommendations for stronger resilience

Enhance public understanding of how and why buildings sway.

Ensure stricter oversight on construction sites, especially for unfinished structures.

Continue updating seismic codes as technology and data improve. Promote installation of damping systems in key infrastructure and tall buildings.

Don't wait for the next quake