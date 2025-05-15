Broker arrested in Pattaya over funds from Wat Rai Khing abbot

Wat Rai Khing, a renowned Buddhist temple in Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom province. (File photo)

Authorities in Pattaya have arrested a broker linked to an online gambling network who received illicit funds from Wat Rai Khing’s abbot, who surrendered to police to assert his innocence.

The abbot, Phra Dhammawachiranuwat (Yaem Kittindharo), accused of embezzling 300 million baht to gamble online, arrived with his lawyer and followers at the Anti-Corruption Division in Bangkok on Thursday.

Investigators found temple funds transferred to the abbot's personal account and then to Aranyawan Wangthapan, who was being transported from Pattaya to the Central Investigation Bureau for questioning.

The 28-year-old broker was previously arrested last year for alleged involvement with the Lagalaxy911 gambling website and was later released on bail.

She now faces charges of supporting criminal offences, including embezzlement and misconduct.

The process of defrocking the abbot, 70, will follow legal procedures, with questioning ongoing.