Thais, Chinese arrested in raid on scam gang

Listen to this article

Scam suspects are arrested during multiple raids in Chon Buri, Rayong and Samut Prakan on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Police arrested 18 Thais and 13 Chinese nationals in Chon Buri, Rayong and Samut Prakan provinces, allegedly for forming a scam gang and assaulting the holders of their mule bank accounts.

The 31 suspects were arrested during multiple raids on Wednesday, Poj Maj Gen Athip Pongsiwapai, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said on Thursday.

During the raids, police impounded 49 bank books, 49 automatic teller machine (ATM) cards, 66 mobile phones, two notebook computers, three cars, two motorcycles, valuables and about 1 million baht in cash. The suspects face charges of public fraud, money laundering and illegal assembly.

The commander said the gang used various tactics, including fake sales platforms, investment schemes, job offers and criminal charges to trick victims. Victims had previously filed 291 complaints against the gang with police.

The gang also lured others into opening mule accounts, which were detained in Rayong. The account holders were forced to withdraw or transfer money at ATMs, where their faces were scanned. Those who resisted were assaulted.

Pol Col Supote Phumyam, chief of Technology Crime Suppression Sub-division 2, said the Thai suspects told police that a Chinese man hired them to work for the gang, which caused mule account owners to withdraw 1 million to 2 million baht in cash daily.

One of the Chinese suspects, Zhengdong, 40, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport before fleeing Thailand. He was identified as a high-level member of the gang, Pol Col Supote added.