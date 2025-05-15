Government tightens rules to prevent illegal work by foreign students

Listen to this article

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi. (Photo: Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation)

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) has introduced new regulations to prevent foreign students from using short courses as a cover for illegal work in Thailand. Effective immediately, all institutions must submit their short course curricula for review.

Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said on Thursday that these guidelines aim to ensure foreign students in Thailand comply with legal standards and the agreements between MHESI and the Immigration Bureau.

She said the regulations impose strict measures on institutions, including curriculum quality, management of foreign students and continuous reporting to the ministry.

Key points include:

Institutions offering short courses must demonstrate expertise and readiness in content, instructors and clear learning outcomes to maintain the standards of Thai education. Institutions must submit detailed course information to MHESI, including the course name, responsible department and instructors. They must also provide the objectives, structure and content, as well as the teaching methods — with at least 60% onsite and no more than 40% online learning. They are required to specify the course duration (not exceeding 180 days), daily and weekly schedules, attendance records, student qualifications, application period, number of foreign students, language of instruction, location and assessment methods Institutions must issue certificates and request temporary residence permits for foreign students based on the course's necessity, not exceeding 180 days per instance, and verify academic records if the student has previously studied at any higher education institution. Upon approval from the Immigration Bureau for residence to study the course, institutions must report foreign student information to MHESI within 30 days. Institutions must establish procedures to monitor foreign student attendance and submit monthly progress reports through MHESI's foreign student tracking database, detailing current students, those who have left and graduates. If any institution fails to comply with the guidelines, MHESI will notify the institution's council to consider cancelling the course.

"These new guidelines will ensure that foreign students' residence and study in Thailand are legally compliant, enhance confidence in Thailand's short course system, gain international recognition and encourage more foreign students to study in the country under a transparent and efficient system," said Ms Supamas.