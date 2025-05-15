Unique geography puts city at risk, says seismologist

Prof Pennung Warnitchai from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) explains Thailand's geographical features at the Bangkok Post Knowledge Forum: After the Quake. The event was held at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

While the likelihood of another earthquake hitting Thailand in the near future remains very low, many parts of the country — including Bangkok — are at high risk of experiencing tremors originating from nearby fault lines, a seismologist has warned.

Speaking at the Bangkok Post Knowledge Forum on Thursday, under the theme "After the Quake," Prof Pennung Warnitchai from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) explained that Bangkok’s unique geographical features render it vulnerable to the effects of distant earthquakes.

He stressed that the city is built on soft soil that amplifies seismic waves. Although Bangkok is not situated directly over a fault line, residents — particularly those in high-rise buildings — can sometimes feel the tremors caused by earthquakes with epicentres far away.

For instance, the earthquake felt in Bangkok on March 28 was caused by a slip along the Sagaing Fault deep in Myanmar, he said.

“The city sits on soft soil within basin-like terrain, which slows seismic waves and amplifies them,” Prof Pennung explained. “This creates long-period ground motion, especially affecting tall buildings.”

Studies suggest that Bangkok’s soft soil can amplify ground motion by up to four times.

He outlined three earthquake scenarios that could pose significant risks to the capital:

A 7.5-magnitude quake along the Kanchanaburi Fault.

An 8.0-magnitude quake along the Sagaing Fault in Myanmar, similar to the March 28 disaster.

An 8.5–9.0 magnitude quake along the Andaman Sea fault, though the probability of such an event is extremely rare.

“Statistically, these scenarios are very unlikely,” he said, adding there is only a “10% chance of such earthquakes occurring in our lifetime.”

Nonetheless, Prof Pennung urged caution, emphasising that “low probability is not the same as zero risk.”

Since 2007, the government — through the Departments of Public Works and Town and Country Planning — has mandated that new buildings be constructed to earthquake-resistant standards.

The regulations divide Bangkok into ten zones, each with specific building codes determined by local risk levels.

The city is equipped with five earthquake monitoring stations, which gather data used in official risk assessments to enhance safety standards.

“Buildings constructed according to these standards should be able to withstand earthquakes,” he noted.

Most reported damage in Bangkok has been cosmetic or related to non-structural elements, rather than to structural failure.

Regarding the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak, which collapsed following the quake, Prof Pennung — a member of the investigation committee — said the building’s condition contributed to the tragedy.

“The SAO building was particularly vulnerable because it was incomplete and lacked key structural components such as walls, which provide stability,” he explained.

The committee is still investigating whether corruption, the use of substandard materials, or design flaws contributed to the collapse.

“We are examining all possible factors,” he affirmed.

When asked whether the building would have remained standing had it been completed, he was cautious:

“Based on current assessments, if a similar quake were to occur after the building’s completion, there is a high likelihood it would collapse,” he added.