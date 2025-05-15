Structural checks urged after quake

Professor Amorn Pimanmas, president of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA). (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA) has urged building owners to inspect and reinforce the structural integrity of their properties in preparation for future earthquakes, following recent tremors from Myanmar that were felt as far as Bangkok.

Speaking in a forum titled "After the Quake" co-hosted by the Bangkok Post Plc and the Communication Arts of Chulalongkorn University, Professor Amorn Pimanmas, president of the association, said the March 28 earthquake originated along the Sagaing Fault, which stretches across Mandalay, Bago and Yangon.

Despite being over 1,000 kilometres from Bangkok, the tremors affected buildings in the capital. “This fault line will be with us for a very long time. We cannot predict when a more powerful quake will occur — only that it will,” he said.

Prof Amorn said the event served as an “unintentional test” of Bangkok’s buildings. While most structures remained intact, the under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed entirely.

He cited poor design as the primary cause of the SAO collapse, noting that the lift shaft walls — typically a key structural support — gave way, leading to a vertical collapse. “The building didn’t sway like it was designed to; it simply fell. That shouldn’t happen,” he said.

Several dozen buildings recorded structural damage due to the quake, with minor cracks found in hundreds more.

Prof Amorn advised that building owners do not need to demolish old structures to make them safer. Engineers can identify weaknesses and reinforce them using modern materials such as carbon fibre, which helps prevent cracking and keeps steel reinforcements from bending.

He also recommended the use of affordable seismic sensors, which cost under 30,000 baht each and can provide vital real-time data on a building’s stability during an earthquake.

In Japan, similar measures — including flexible metal foundations and gel pads to prevent objects from falling — are standard practice.

Prof Amorn expressed concern about the Srisawat Fault, just 200 kilometres from Bangkok, which could generate a quake as strong as magnitude 7.5.

“We still have time to strengthen our buildings, particularly the lift shafts that serve as their backbone,” he said.

“I hope we can address these issues before a more powerful and truly destructive earthquake strikes.”