Tremor-proof properties touted by Sansiri

Listen to this article

Mr Poomipak Julmanichoti, Chief Strategy Officer of Sansiri Public Company Limited. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Buildings in Bangkok developed by Thailand's real estate leader, Sansiri, successfully withstood the impact of the March 28 earthquake, affirming the structural safety of all of its projects, the company's chief strategy officer said on Thursday.

Speaking at a forum titled "After the Quake" co-hosted by the Bangkok Post Plc and the Communication Arts Department of Chulalongkorn University, Poomipak Julmanichoti said many buildings in the capital have been built on an unstable soil basin in 10 zones where several Sansiri developments — particularly high-rise residential condominiums — are located.

He confirmed that all of Sansiri's properties remain structurally sound, with only minor damage limited to exterior areas where lightweight bricks were used.

Within three days of the quake, a team of engineering professionals and other Sansiri employees completed their inspections and monitored five key systems in the firm's properties: electricity, water pipelines, elevator systems, structural stability, and fire safety.

These checks were conducted across more than 50,000 households in Bangkok, Mr Poomipak said.

He said the company’s swift response to the crisis reflects its two core commitments: ensuring residents' safety and managing expectations transparently in post-crisis situations.

“We guarantee that all residents receive responses regarding insurance claims within two weeks, assuring them that their concerns are being addressed,” said Mr Poomipak.

“Most of the damage was limited to surface cracks or broken walls. Sansiri has dealt with flooding in the past, so residents are already familiar with the insurance protocol and claims process.”

Whether low-rise or high-rise, all Sansiri buildings are designed with quake-resistant structures that provide flexibility to absorb seismic vibrations, he noted, adding that more than 200 of its projects have been confirmed as completely safe.

Sustainable construction materials such as green cement and precast concrete are already being used in both its new and existing residential developments, the chief strategy officer said.

Numerous seismic studies and post-earthquake assessments have demonstrated that precast concrete elements offer exceptional durability.

Their ability to maintain structural integrity under high stress makes them ideal for earthquake-resilient construction, Mr Poomipak noted.

He said the land beneath all 29 of the firm's upcoming projects has already undergone proper landfilling to enhance soil stability.

The value of Sansiri properties — whether new or established — is driven primarily by their location.

While sustainable building materials come at a higher cost, Sansiri has invested in its own advanced precast production facility. This allows the company to maintain quality and control costs, without passing the burden on to consumers, said Mr Poomipak.

For existing properties, Sansiri is prioritising knowledge sharing, particularly within its property management programmes and project management teams, he said.