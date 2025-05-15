Govt urged to improve crisis messaging

Assoc Prof Alongkorn Parivudhiphongs, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Communication Arts at Chulalongkorn University. (Photo: Varuth Hiranyatheb)

Effective communication is essential for strengthening public awareness and preparedness during a crisis, said Assoc Prof Alongkorn Parivudhiphongs, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Communication Arts at Chulalongkorn University, following the earthquake on March 28.

Speaking at Knowledge Forum: After the Quake, co-hosted by the Communication Arts faculty and the Bangkok Post on Thursday, Assoc Prof Alongkorn emphasised that the Thai government has consistently fallen short in its crisis communication efforts, a failure that often leads to public panic and confusion.

He pointed to the recent earthquake that originated in Mandalay in Myanmar, which was felt in 57 provinces in Thailand and caused damage to hundreds of high-rise buildings, mainly in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, as a key example of the consequences of poor communication.

“Social media has made it easy for misinformation and fake news to spread rapidly,” he said. “This creates widespread confusion, particularly since people have unequal access to accurate and reliable information. Bridging this information gap is a major challenge for the government.”

Assoc Prof Alongkorn stressed the importance of delivering alerts and ensuring that the public understands how to respond to them.

“The government has tested its emergency alert system, and while people received the warnings, many didn’t know what actions to take. This is a critical weakness that must be addressed,” he said.

He noted that the recent quake served as an important wake-up call.

“It showed us how little experience and knowledge the general public has in dealing with earthquakes.”

For example, he said that Japanese students attending classes at the university at the time were reported to have recognised the tremor immediately and promptly evacuated the building, while Thai students remained uncertain about what was happening.

He also highlighted the growing influence of social media in shaping public perception during emergencies.

“As the media landscape evolves, it’s crucial that social media platforms collaborate to ensure that only accurate, fact-based information is disseminated during crises,” he said.

To address these issues, Assoc Prof Alongkorn urged the government to prioritise the development of a comprehensive crisis communication strategy, not just for earthquakes but also for other potential natural disasters.

“Preparedness includes having all the necessary support systems in place, especially a responsive public health infrastructure to aid victims during emergencies,” he said.