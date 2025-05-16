Premchai faces arrest over SAO tower collapse

Listen to this article

The Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Premchai Karnasuta, 71, President of Italian-Thai Development Plc and 16 others over the deadly collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building during the earthquake on March 28.

The suspects face charges under Sections 227 and 238 of the Criminal Code for professional negligence causing death.

Premchai: Warrant issued

Investigators found that the building's design violated safety standards, with structural flaws in the core lift shaft and substandard concrete and steel. The collapse, triggered by an earthquake, killed 92 people and injured nine, with four still missing.

The other 16 accused include engineers, supervisors, and contractors from three groups: the design firms, construction supervisory firms and the construction company, which is the ITD-CREC joint venture -- Italian-Thai Development Plc and China Railway No.10 (Thailand).