Conscript triggers inquiry with 'forced driving' claim

Listen to this article

The House committee on national security plans to look into allegations of exploitation within the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) following reports that an officer based in Udon Thani province forced a conscript to work as a taxi driver and pocketed most of his earnings.

People's Party (PP) list-MP Rangsiman Rome, who chairs the panel, said yesterday the conscript at the centre of the alleged exploitation was required to earn 3,000 baht a day from his taxi service.

He said this should not be treated as an offence that affects only one private individual.

"If it involves the use of power and the promise of financial benefits, I think action must be taken to prevent such a practice," Mr Rangsiman said.

He noted that if the conscript had not been on duty and had simply wanted to earn extra income, the situation would be different.

The accusation came to light after the conscript, attached to Wing 23 in Udon Thani, sought help from social media activist Ekkapop Luangprasert, founder of the "Sai Mai Tong Rod" (Survive) Facebook page.

The conscript claimed he was forced by his supervisor to perform the work outside of his remit and meet the financial target.

To achieve the goal, he reportedly began working before dawn and did not take a break until midnight.

Mr Rangsiman said he would discuss the matter with party-list MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, who chairs the House committee on military affairs, to determine what to do next after the RTAF steps in and conducts an investigation.

Accompanied by Mr Ekkapop, the conscript filed a formal complaint with the RTAF yesterday. He has been permitted to stay at the RTAF's Security Forces Command until he is ready to return to his unit in Udon Thani.

AM Prapas Sornchaidee, the RTAF spokesman, said a fact-finding probe has been ordered and the officer in question has been transferred from his current position to ensure transparency in the investigation.

Disciplinary and criminal action will be taken if the officer, who is said to hold the rank of squadron leader, is found to be in the wrong, he added.