G-Token plan draws criticism

The government's proposal to launch the digital Government Token (G-Token) as a new fundraising mechanism has drawn criticism from economic experts, who warn it may violate existing laws and mislead the public.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved the digital token scheme, intended to serve as an alternative channel for issuing bonds to retail investors. The G-Tokens promise returns higher than standard bank deposit interest rates.

However, Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, former finance minister and deputy head of the Palang Pracharath Party's economic affairs team, has raised legal concerns.

He pointed out that the Public Debt Management Act of 2005, which governs public borrowing, predates the emergence of digital assets and does not account for such instruments.

According to Mr Thirachai, Section 10 of the Act allows borrowing through contracts or debt instruments, provided there is written evidence of debt.

While digital tokens were legalised under the 2018 Digital Asset Business Emergency Decree, the legislation aimed at regulating private-sector activities, not government fundraising.

He emphasised that issuing public debt via digital tokens would likely require amending the 2005 Act to grant the Ministry of Finance the appropriate authority and establish a legal framework for such a move.

Professor Arnat Leemakdej, a lecturer at the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, also expressed concern about the plan's lack of transparency.

He noted that the government has not clearly explained how the tokens will function or whether their value will be fully supported through asset-backed securities to assure holders that they will receive their money back whenever they want to sell the tokens.

He cited initial government information suggesting the tokens will be backed by five billion baht, saying this implies that an equivalent reserve must be maintained.

Prof Arnat questioned the absence of any mention of a custodian to manage these reserves. He also criticised the proposal to list G-Tokens on exchanges, saying the tokens do not appear to offer capital gains potential.

"They act more like savings deposits than investment products, offering returns of just 1–2%," he said. "This feels more like selling a dream than offering a genuine investment opportunity."