Thai soldier claims Air Force officer forced him to work as ride-hailing driver

A Royal Thai Air Force statement on a probe into a deputy battalion commander over a ride-hailing conscript case. (Photo: Royal Thai Air Force)

A conscripted soldier has claimed that his superior forced him to work as a ride-hailing driver using a mobile application, taking 90% of the income while only giving him 10%, claiming it was to help him earn extra money.

On Thursday, the soldier, whose name was withheld, told local media that after two months of driving, he was transferred from Udon Thani to Bangkok on the orders of a deputy battalion commander of Wing 23, with the aim of generating more income.

The soldier was allegedly pressured to meet a daily quota of 2,500 to 3,000 baht, with threats that he could not return home if he failed, forcing him to work around 20 hours a day.

Feeling that this was not part of his duty as a conscripted soldier — whose role should be focused on training — he became increasingly stressed and sought help from the "Saimai Tong Rod" activist group to find a way out.

The Royal Thai Air Force has since issued a statement saying a fact-finding committee has been set up to investigate the allegations. The high-ranking officer has been temporarily removed from his post pending the outcome of the inquiry. If found guilty, he will face disciplinary and criminal action in accordance with the law.

As for the soldier, the air force has assured his safety and is currently housing him at the Air Force Command headquarters in Bangkok until it is deemed safe for him to return to his original unit in Udon Thani.