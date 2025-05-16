Danish man missing in Thailand since March, family issues urgent appeal

Listen to this article

Missing Danish tourist Jakob Jensen (Photo: AJenDK)

The family of a Danish man missing in Thailand since late March has issued an appeal for information as to his whereabouts.

Jakob Jensen, 41, was last seen on March 21 after reportedly being in a psychotic state while travelling by bus from Ranong to Bangkok. A person later claimed to have seen him disembark in Prachuap Khiri Khan. He has not been seen since.

On May 15, a family member using the Reddit handle AJenDK posted a detailed timeline on the r/Thailand subreddit under the title “HELP! My little brother has gone missing!”. The post outlined Mr Jensen’s movements in Thailand and called for assistance from the public.

According to the family member, Mr Jensen suffers from a mental health condition and does not have access to his prescribed medication. “He is in a psychotic state and urgently needs medical help,” his family member wrote.

Jakob Jensen arrived in Thailand in early February and was staying with a friend in Ranong. On March 1, the friend accompanied him to Bangkok’s main airport, apparently with the intention that he would return to Denmark. However, it appears Mr Jensen never boarded a flight. The following day, he sent an email to his mother that did not mention his mental state — it was the last time the family heard from him.

His phone has been switched off since March 3.

Mr Jensen reportedly returned to Ranong around March 19 and was seen staying at "Palmy House". On March 21, after causing damage to the property, he was assisted by the tourist police, who put him on a bus to Bangkok. He claimed he would be visiting a friend there, though his family said they have no knowledge of such a contact.

A reported sighting placed him getting off the bus in Prachuap Khiri Khan. That remains the last known trace of his whereabouts.

The family contacted Danish police and the embassy in early May. On May 6, Danish authorities issued an international missing persons report. The Danish police have also requested access to Mr Jensen’s bank records, which remain under review as of May 14. Thai immigration records only confirm his presence in Ranong.

Tourist police in both Ranong and Bangkok are aware of the case, and the Danish embassy in Bangkok has been notified. The family’s appeal has received attention from both Thai and European media outlets, as well as support from users on social media.

Mr Jensen is described as being 180cm tall and weighing approximately 90kg. He has dark blond hair, a curly brown beard with grey patches, and grey-green eyes.

More information is available on the original Reddit post.

