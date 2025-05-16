Late referrals hurt the sick, group warns

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin speaks at Kham Khuen Kaeo Hospital in Kham Khuen Kaeo district in Yasothon province on Friday. (Photo: Somsak Thepsutin Facebook account)

A civic network has submitted a formal petition to the Ministry of Public Health, calling for urgent action to address delays in the issuance of patient referral documents for universal healthcare subscribers.

The network recently submitted its petition to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who also serves as chairman of the National Health Security Office (NHSO) board.

Thanapon Dokkaew, president of the Kidney Friends Association of Thailand (KFAT) and the network’s representative, said the referral document delays have long been a critical issue for subscribers to the universal healthcare scheme, particularly in Bangkok.

The referral documentation is essential in transferring patients who require treatment beyond the capacity of their regular service unit or primary care unit to higher-capacity hospitals.

However, he said many clinics require advance notice of up to 30 days before issuing a referral, posing serious challenges for patients in need of timely care.

“These delays not only disrupt treatment continuity but also impose financial burdens on patients who must cover transport and out-of-pocket medical expenses if they seek care without the required referral,” Mr Thanapon said.

Moreover, he noted, clinics often limit prescriptions for chronic disease patients to just seven days unless a referral is obtained. This practice can lead to treatment interruptions and worsen medical conditions.

“The referral system has become a major barrier to healthcare access,” he said.

The petition outlined six demands, including legal action against officials who refuse to issue referral documents, proposing charges of malfeasance where appropriate.

It also called on the NHSO board to implement control measures for referral issuance and set up a dedicated committee to oversee these reforms. The network urged these actions be completed within 30 days.

Other demands included greater civic participation in healthcare oversight, more efforts in creating public awareness, and implementation of a “one ID card” system in Bangkok to streamline patient transfers and reduce referral bottlenecks. The network is also requesting a response from the Ministry of Public Health within 15 days.

“This is a pressing issue that directly impacts patient outcomes,” Mr Thanapon said. “The NHSO must act now to improve service accessibility. Clinics and hospitals that delay patient transfers or treatment should face appropriate penalties.”

Mr Somsak said that after receiving the petition, the NHSO board decided to propose an appointment of a special subcommittee to solve the issue of referral document delays in the Bangkok area.

Additionally, he said the NHSO has been assigned to consider terminating contracts for public health services and banning service units from registering if they are found or believed to be unable to provide essential public health services.

Mr Somsak said this action is in accordance with Section 44, Paragraph 2 of the National Health Security Act.