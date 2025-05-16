BDMS endorses vaccines as flu season nears

Listen to this article

Medical experts attend the launch of the "BDMS Preventive Vaccine” campaign on Friday. (Photo: Wisuttipong Rodpai)

Preventive vaccination is essential in reducing the severity of symptoms and limiting the spread of infectious diseases, especially as flu season approaches, according to medical experts from the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) group.

Speaking at the launch of the “BDMS Preventive Vaccine” campaign, Narumol Noi-am, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of BDMS, emphasised the group's commitment to preventive healthcare.

"This campaign reflects our dedication to proactive health management, which not only promotes long-term well-being but also helps reduce overall treatment costs," she said.

Ms Narumol said that promoting vaccination as a preventive strategy benefits all stakeholders — including patients, hospitals and the economy, adding that BDMS is offering special vaccination packages across its network of hospitals.

Dr Anantasak Apairatana, chief medical officer of the Phyathai–Paolo Hospital Group, said around 20 types of vaccines currently available in the world are designed to reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent disease transmission.

Widespread vaccination can create herd immunity and reduce infection rates in the community, he added.

Dr Anantasak highlighted key factors to consider when getting vaccinated, including age, seasonal disease outbreaks, and individual health conditions.

For this year, he recommended the public receive both influenza and dengue vaccines, as outbreaks of both diseases are expected to rise due to heavy rainfall patterns.

While the dengue vaccine is up to 90% effective, it is not recommended for individuals over 60 years of age due to a lack of supporting research for this age group.

He also urged collaboration between the public and private sectors to improve vaccine accessibility and raise public awareness of their importance.

Dr Matinee Maipang, CEO of BDMS Group 1 and director of Bangkok Hospital, lauded Thailand's success in childhood vaccination programmes but emphasised the need for adult vaccines to reduce the economic burden of medical treatment.

“The influenza vaccine is vital for all age groups, especially the elderly, who have weaker immune systems. The flu can lead to serious complications and death in severe cases,” she said.

BDMS hospitals currently provide influenza vaccines that cover four major viral strains associated with seasonal outbreaks.

Dr Matinee also recommended the herpes zoster vaccine for individuals over 50, citing its 90% effectiveness in preventing shingles and related complications.

Dr Wasu Kamchaisatian, assistant director of Samitivej International Children’s Hospital, pointed out the need for alternative vaccines for children, including those against hand, foot and mouth disease as well as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“As the immune systems in children are still developing, vaccines will play a vital role in protecting them by strengthening immunity and preventing severe symptoms,” he said.

The BDMS network of hospitals, in collaboration with insurance providers, is offering a special package that includes four vaccines: the quadrivalent influenza vaccine, dengue vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine and herpes zoster vaccine.

The initiative is expected to benefit over 36,000 people, marking a significant step toward advancing Thailand’s preventive healthcare system in a sustainable and impactful way.