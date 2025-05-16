Ministry plans bilateral cybercrime talks

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong chairs the fourth executive meeting of his ministry to prepare a joint meeting of Thai and Cambodian authorities to strengthen efforts to crack down on cybercriminals. (Photo: Ministry of Digital Economy and Society)

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) will hold a joint meeting of Thai and Cambodian authorities to strengthen efforts to crack down on cybercriminals.

Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong recently chaired the fourth executive meeting of his ministry this year.

It was attended by key ministry officials, including deputy permanent secretaries Nattapon Nattasomboon and Piyanuch Wuttisorn, along with heads of affiliated agencies.

Mr Prasert said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during a recent mobile cabinet meeting in Nakhon Phanom province, assigned his ministry to implement two key actions.

First, the ministry must take the lead in preparing for the upcoming joint cabinet retreat (JCR) between Thailand and Cambodia in Sa Kaeo province by July, he said.

This meeting aims to develop cooperative strategies to combat cross-border online crime, especially call centre scams, and includes discussions on PM2.5 pollution control and anti-drug measures.

The focus will also be placed on strengthening understanding between telecommunications operators who legally lease telecom signals,and identifying those potentially involved in illegal activities, Mr Prasert said.

Second, agencies under the ministry will study the impact of the United States’ tariff and tax policies, particularly how they affect digital economies and investment, and a digital services tax on over-the-top (OTT) platforms with the aim of reducing tax liabilities for digital entrepreneurs and the public.

The meeting also reviewed other legislative updates.

Two emergency decrees, including the Emergency Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Cybercrimes (No.2) and the Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses (No.2), came into effect on April 13. They go before parliament on May 28.