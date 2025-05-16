Factory building collapses in Chon Buri, injuring 1 woman

A factory building at Amata City Chon Buri industrial estate collapsed on Friday, damaging seven vehicles. One female employee was injured. (Photo: JS100Radio/Chon Buri News)

A factory building collapsed at Amata City Chon Buri industrial estate in Phan Thong district of Chon Buri province on Friday, injuring one woman and damaging seven vehicles.

The collapse occurred at a factory manufacturing electronics at the industrial estate’s Phase 10 in tambon Phang Thong district at about 11am, said Pol Lt Domdet Sawangwong, deputy investigation chief at PhaThong police station.

The collapsed parts were the extended walls of the second floor of the building. Seven vehicles parked near the building were damaged. One female employee was injured and rushed to a hospital. The building was built two years ago.

Pol Col Chairatkit Chaipathiwat, chief of Phan Thong police station, said the collapsed wall fell onto vehicles. One person was slightly injured, he said.

Engineers from the firm were investigating, said the police chief.