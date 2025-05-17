Disgraced abbot surrenders, defrocked

Listen to this article

The former Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat, disgraced abbot of Wat Rai Khing, is disrobed on Thursday night for allegedly embezzling 300 million baht from temple funds to gamble online. Screen capture

Almost 850 million baht was found to have been transferred to the account of a female broker linked to an online gambling network after police sifted through evidence related to the embezzlement allegations against the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing temple.

The former Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat, 70, whose layman name is Yaem Inkhungkao, turned himself in to police on Thursday to face the embezzlement charge after a warrant was approved earlier in the day by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, based on evidence submitted by the Crime Suppression Division.

He was accused of embezzling more than 300 million baht in temple funds to gamble on an online baccarat platform and of using his former associate, Ekkapot Phukhang, to facilitate the money transfer.

A source close to the investigation said that it was believed about 847 million baht had been transferred to the broker's account, and police were examining the accounts of the temple foundation.

Mr Ekkapot, formerly Phra Maha Ekkapot Phukhang, was apprehended late yesterday morning at a store in Nakhon Pathom. He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Jan 29 for colluding in online gambling, persuading people either directly or indirectly to bet and launder money.

At that time, an arrest warrant was also issued for Aranyawan Wangthapan, the female broker linked to an online gambling network and known to be close to the former Wat Rai Khing abbot. She was arrested on Thursday.

Mr Ekkapot was questioned by Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). He claimed he was told by the ex-abbot to deposit the money into the ex-monk's personal account and then transfer it to the broker's account.

According to a police source, Phra Khru Palat Suwattanawimolkhun, assistant to the temple abbot, was interviewed yesterday over the management of the temple's finances.

A former non-commissioned naval officer identified as CPO1 Chatmee Inmee and his wife were also questioned after it was found that most of the temple vehicles were registered under his name. No charges were pressed against any of the three.

Anisorn Rungrueang, the lawyer of Ms Aranyawan, said yesterday that his client had no idea the money had been embezzled.

He said that Ms Aranyawan had known the former abbot for a long time, and the money had been given to her before as a gift. As the amount increased, a loan contract was made to guarantee repayment, he added.

According to police, the female broker was previously arrested for involvement with a gambling site called LaGalaxy911.

The investigation into the embezzlement began after authorities received a complaint alleging that the abbot transferred temple funds into his personal bank accounts and funnelled the money through a female associate linked to an online gambling network.

Undercover officers were deployed to the temple for more than eight months, ultimately confirming the allegations.

Police and anti-corruption officials spent five hours yesterday searching the former abbot's living quarters at the temple. They seized electronic devices and 10 boxes containing financial documents for examination.

As the temple's funds were depleted, the abbot reportedly borrowed substantial sums from other senior monks to continue gambling.