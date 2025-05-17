'Bangkok Post' on Pride Awards list

Listen to this article

The Bangkok Post has been shortlisted as one of five media outlets for the Bangkok Pride Awards 2025 in the category of Bangkok Pride Value of Offline News.

The other four media outlets are Thairath, Thai PBS, Daily News, and Sarakadee Magazine, according to a statement on the Bangkok Pride Facebook page.

The statement said the winners will be officially announced at the Bangkok Pride Awards 2025 on May 31.

Today, news reaches us through countless channels, with online media playing an increasingly significant role, according to the Bangkok Pride Facebook page.

"As LGBTQ+ policies continue to advance, online news outlets and digital platforms have become essential in raising awareness, amplifying voices, and driving support for the LGBTQ+ community," the statement said.

"Whether covering the impacts of government policies, issues of discrimination, or advocacy for the legalisation of equal marriage, these platforms play a critical part in shaping public understanding and support."

Recognising the importance of these contributions, Bangkok Pride honours the voices that have consistently represented and supported us, the statement said.