Phumtham 'ready to helm DSI'

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (right) chairs the special cases board at the Ministry of Justice on Feb 25. Looking on is Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong (second from right). (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed his readiness to take temporary charge of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) should Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra assign him the role.

His remarks followed the Constitutional Court's decision to suspend Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, the current justice minister, from overseeing the DSI and the Special Case Committee.

Mr Phumtham, who also chairs the Special Case Committee, on Friday confirmed he would take up any assigned responsibilities in accordance with the law and due process.

He noted the premier is expected to appoint a temporary replacement for Pol Col Tawee on Tuesday.

When asked if he would be concerned about assuming direct oversight of the DSI, Mr Phumtham said he would follow orders from his superior and would not be concerned by such a move, as his actions would remain within the legal framework.

He also clarified his involvement in a recent petition involving the Senate election that has been courting controversy: "As chairman of the Special Case Committee, I acted upon a formal request submitted by the Election Commission.

He said it had already been decided which cases in the petition fell under the commission's jurisdiction and which fell under the DSI's.

The DSI said it is proceeding according to the supporting evidence.

"Final decisions depend on the facts. It is up to the court to make a judgement," he said.

On growing speculation that the case could be seen as a form of "lawfare" within the ruling coalition government, Mr Phumtham said such views were subjective and he was only doing his job.

"No need to over-dramatise or fantasise conflict where there may be none," he said.

Chusak Sirinil, the PM's Office minister, said yesterday Ms Paetongtarn, prior to departing for Vietnam on Thursday, pressed the need to appoint someone to oversee the DSI.