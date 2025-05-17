PM to visit fruit growers

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Chanthaburi today as part of her initiative to promote Thai fruits and support local farmers.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub announced that the visit is aimed at addressing challenges faced by fruit growers in eastern provinces and assigning government agencies to strengthen agricultural support, especially in the East, which is Thailand's key fruit-producing region.

During her visit, Ms Paetongtarn will be accompanied by Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin and Deputy Agriculture Ministers Itti Sirilatthayakon and Akkhara Phromphao.

The prime minister and her team will make the first stop at Raktawan Garden, where they will meet with local fruit farmers and buyers to discuss issues related to production costs and yields.

Ms Paetongtarn will also be selling durian through livestreaming alongside members of the "Young Smart Farmer" programme.

Later, she will visit Thai SELECT-certified restaurants' exhibition booths to encourage seasonal Thai fruit consumption.

In addition, she will attend presentations by the Department of Business Development and the Department of Internal Trade on Thai SELECT restaurants and Thai seasonal fruit promotion campaigns.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will visit Dragon Fresh Fruits Co Ltd in Makham district to observe the export process of durian and mangosteen. She will also visit fruit processing exhibition booths.