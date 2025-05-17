Indonesian President Prabowo to visit Thailand

Gen Prabowo Subianto will be making his first official trip to Thailand.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will pay an official visit to Thailand on Monday, where the two countries will formally elevate their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.

Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Panidone Pachimsawat confirmed the visit during a press briefing yesterday, noting it will be Gen Prabowo's first official trip to Thailand since taking office in October 2024. It also marks the first official visit by an Indonesian president to Thailand in 20 years.

Gen Prabowo will meet with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and they are expected to jointly announce the Thailand-Indonesia Strategic Partnership.

The partnership was agreed upon during the 10th Joint Commission Meeting held in Thailand on May 2, which was co-chaired by Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono.

"This visit is especially meaningful as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries," Mr Panidone said.

The official itinerary includes a welcoming ceremony at Government House, a bilateral meeting, the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding, a joint press conference, and a luncheon hosted by the Thai prime minister in honour of the Indonesian delegation.