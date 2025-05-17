Phuket ready for Peranakan festival

Listen to this article

Visitors in Phuket's Old Town watch a parade during last year's Phuket Peranakan Festival. (Photo: Phuket Peranakan Festival)

Phuket is gearing up for a spectacular celebration, including a grand carnival procession, as part of the Phuket Peranakan Festival 2025.

The event, to be held from June 20-22, is expected to stimulate the resort island's economy by pumping in over 400 million baht.

This year's festival has been elevated to a new level, partly to celebrate prestigious awards Phuket recently received, said Adul Chuthong, Phuket's deputy governor.

These accolades include the Creative City Award (Cultural Asset category) from the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), the Asia Pinnacle Award from the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) Asia, and the Gold Pinnacle Award at the IFEA Annual Convention & Expo in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Aside from being a picturesque island with rich natural attractions and historical appeal that draws visitors from around the world, Phuket takes great pride in preserving its Peranakan heritage, particularly its traditional Baba-Yaya dress and Sino-Portuguese architecture, said Mr Adul.

Previously, Unesco recognition of Phuket as one of 18 Creative Cities of Gastronomy worldwide brought further global attention to its cuisine, tourism appeal, natural beauty, and distinctive way of life, he said.

Chinese tourists, in particular, enjoy donning Baba-Yaya costumes while exploring Phuket's Old Town, contributing to the island's cultural preservation and its economic vitality, he added.

"Phuket is proud of this international recognition and invites both locals and global visitors to join in this world-class celebration for the third consecutive year," he said.

To mark its third year, the festival has adopted a new theme, "Island of Artistic", said Boonperm Intanapasat, president of the Thai International Events & Festivals Association (TIEFA).

Phuket continues to attract Peranakan participants from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. All parade performers are genuine members of their communities rather than hired entertainers. Kosol Taenguthai, president of the Peranakan Association of Thailand, said this underscores the authenticity and strength of the local cultural network.

This year, more than 2,000 performers from Peranakan communities across Thailand and the Malayan Peninsula are expected to take part in around 20 processions, alongside 15,000 tourists, said Mr Boonperm.

"We're aiming to make Phuket a true world festival destination," he said.

"From its inception, the Peranakan Festival has aimed to position Phuket as a global destination for art and cultural tourism, celebrating the legacy of three generations of Peranakan heritage," said Anchalee Vanich Theppabutr, honorary board member and founder of the Peranakan Association of Thailand.

Over the past two years, the event has achieved international recognition, providing further motivation for locals to preserve and pass down this rich heritage, she added.

The globally acclaimed Peranakan carnival parade, the festival's main highlight, will take place on June 21. It will be accompanied by a fireworks show and various other festivities.

Another major highlight will take place on June 22, when more than 200 local restaurants and community chefs will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by cooking Phuket Hokkien noodles in over 200 giant woks. The resulting dishes will be distributed to festival participants.